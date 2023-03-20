Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CBT opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cabot by 78.5% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 312,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 137,470 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 100.8% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot by 327.2% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 82,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.