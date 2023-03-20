Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.
Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %
Cameco stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
