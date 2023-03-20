Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after buying an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

