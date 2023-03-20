Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.05

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 720003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

