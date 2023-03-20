Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Lifted by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83,479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 71,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

