CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $411,892.23 and approximately $2.91 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00293433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00546599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00479086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

