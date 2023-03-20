Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.61. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.89.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
