Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after buying an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

