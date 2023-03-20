CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

