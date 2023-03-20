Celanese (NYSE:CE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

