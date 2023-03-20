Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.34 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.26 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of C$40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

