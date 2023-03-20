Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

