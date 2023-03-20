CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases £23,040 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,080.44).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,162.71).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,744.06).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($38,842.55).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,054.84).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,213.65).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,622.01).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde acquired 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,935.53).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($45,976.62).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,692.87).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.65. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,050.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

