Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 7.1%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 432,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 610,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

