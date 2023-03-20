Chain Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Chain has a market cap of $102.86 million and $875,108.32 worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,162.59 or 0.25629171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

