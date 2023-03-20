Chardan Capital Cuts MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target to $41.00

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

