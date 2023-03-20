Chardan Capital Cuts MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target to $41.00

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
MeiraGTx Price Performance
Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx
About MeiraGTx
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.