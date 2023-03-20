Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

