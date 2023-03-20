Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $381,775. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $6,750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

