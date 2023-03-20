CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $469.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

