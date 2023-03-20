CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

