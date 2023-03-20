CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

