CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,443.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,083.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.