CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,388 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 3M by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.61.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

