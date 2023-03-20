CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,326 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

