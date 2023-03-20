CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 966 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $187.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

