Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,801,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the previous session’s volume of 302,809 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.