Ciaran Joseph Long Acquires 79,979 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. 627,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

