Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,063 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

