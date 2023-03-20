Civic Market Cap Tops $110.23 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $110.23 million and $3.98 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00352006 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,179.35 or 0.25649406 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

