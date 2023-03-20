Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 2,882 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

