Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

NYSE ACN opened at $250.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

