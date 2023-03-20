Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DVY stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.