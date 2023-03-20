Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

ADBE stock opened at $358.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.