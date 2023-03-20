Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 105 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $219.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.