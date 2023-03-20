Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 60 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.91.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

