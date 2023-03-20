Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $44.74. 354,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 498,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $682.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.