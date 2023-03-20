Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWEN. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

