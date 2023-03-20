Clover Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00356838 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.96 or 0.25923726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.