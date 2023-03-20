CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. 418,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 585.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

