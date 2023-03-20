CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

