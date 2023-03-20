CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.92% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,546. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

