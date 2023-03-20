CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $12.20 on Monday, reaching $428.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,438. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.02. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

