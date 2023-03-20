CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,503,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

JAVA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,561. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.