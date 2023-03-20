Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 2,031,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,975,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

