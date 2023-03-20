Coerente Capital Management Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 5.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. 1,050,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,565. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

