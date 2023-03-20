Coerente Capital Management Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 0.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

