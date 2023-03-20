Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 6.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 3,379,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,329,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.