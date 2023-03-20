Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CHCT opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.30%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

