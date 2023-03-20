Conflux Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,876.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00286616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00544704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00469418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,913,892 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

