Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

