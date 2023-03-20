Contrasting AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50

AtriCure currently has a consensus target price of $59.17, suggesting a potential upside of 52.06%. Biotricity has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -14.06% -10.18% -7.94% Biotricity -220.94% -6,795.29% -183.66%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AtriCure and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AtriCure has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $330.38 million 5.48 -$46.47 million ($1.01) -38.52 Biotricity $7.70 million 4.30 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.57

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AtriCure beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

